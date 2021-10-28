FORECAST: Periods of rain continue into the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

Areas of fog early Friday

Rain moves out later Saturday

Improving weather for Halloween

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Periods of showers are possible tonight with some dry time by early Friday morning as a dry slot arrives around the low pressure system moving in. This will allow for some patchy fog Friday morning as lows only bottom out in the 50s. Use caution!

After a somewhat drier start to Friday, we’ll see shower chances build back in during the afternoon, becoming much more likely during the evening. Highs will try to pop up close to 60 degrees in spots thanks to a peek or two of sunshine.

Rain is likely Friday night as we get in on the bands of showers along the backside of this low pressure system. Lows will only fall into the 50s once again.

Scattered showers look to continue for at least the early part of Saturday. They’ll become less likely through the day, but it might be hard to get them out of here completely. Nonetheless, we’ll slowly trend toward a drier forecast later in the day.

The pick of our 10 Day Earliest Alert Forecast is Sunday, Halloween, with partly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 60s. Certainly a treat!

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.