FORECAST: Periods of rain today

By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • RAIN CHANCES: Steady bands move in today; much more scattered tonight
  • WEEKEND: Sunny to end the weekend; warmer on Halloween

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Early morning steady rain will ease to spotty into mid-morning. Another band moves in around lunch through the midafternoon. Back to patchy showers through sunset. A dry slot around the inner ring of the low pressure system moving through will provide only passing showers and downpours Thursday night, not the driving, constant rain that we’ll have seen earlier in the day. Lows will be in the 50s.

Low pressure will be very close to us to the south on Friday. This will allow for some dry slots at times with the showers, even some sunshine peeks. But the shower risk will remain as they spin in from the east. Showers continue during the overnight hours into Saturday. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Next week will feature a few waves of rain moving in. At the same time, colder air will be sinking south. That combination could lead to some snowflakes getting mixed in with the showers by late week. No issues with the wintry weather expected at this time.

