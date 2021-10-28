FORECAST: Rounds of rain through Saturday

WEATHER HEADLINES

RAIN CHANCES: Steady bands move in today; much more scattered tonight

WEEKEND: Sunny to end the weekend; warmer on Halloween

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Multiple rounds of rain are expected throughout the day as temperatures hover in the 50s. The more steady rain gives way to scattered showers this evening.

As the area of low pressure moves by, we’ll see some breaks in the rain this evening; only passing showers are expected tonight. Temperatures remain in the 50s tonight in most spots. Low pressure will still be nearby, off to the south, tomorrow.

Scattered showers remain in the forecast Friday, some peeks of sunshine are possible in the breaks in the rain. Showers continue overnight hours Friday into Saturday morning. Expect lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Next week will feature a few waves of rain moving in. At the same time, colder air will be sinking south. That combination could lead to some snowflakes getting mixed in with the showers by late week; no issues with the wintry weather expected at this time.

