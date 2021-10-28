Former LMPD Sgt. John Mattingly files defamation suit against Kenneth Walker’s lawyer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The former Louisville Metro Police Officer who shot at Breonna Taylor’s apartment has filed a lawsuit against her boyfriend’s lawyer.

John Mattingly accuses Kenneth Walker’s attorney of lying to the media in the new defamation lawsuit.

Mattingly was shot by Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker after he and former officer Myles Cosgrove broke down Taylor’s door while serving a no-knock warrant.

Walker shot Mattingly in the thigh. Mattingly and Cosgrove fired back. It was one of Cosgrove’s shots that killed Taylor.

Mattingly countersued Walker in October last year for shooting him, causing Mattingly to undergo extensive surgery.

When Walker’s lawyer Steven Romines was asked about the lawsuit, he sent a statement saying:

“One would think that breaking into the apartment, executing [Walker’s] girlfriend and framing [Walker} for a crime in an effort to cover up her murder, would be enough for them. Yet this baseless attempt to further victimize and harass Kenny [Walker] indicates otherwise.”

Mattingly demanded Romines retract the statement and apologize because the statement did not match the information Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron had released just a month earlier.

Mattingly’s lawyer said Romines never did.

As a result, Mattingly claims in the suit his reputation has been damaged and he’s suffered severe emotional distress because of the lies.

The lawsuit was filed in Edmonson County where Mattingly lives.

It’s asking for a jury trial. Summons were just filed Tuesday. A hearing has not been set.

