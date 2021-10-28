Goode Morning Weather Blog 10/28

Low pressure will spin some bands of rain toward us today. Tonight, the low will be nearly on top of us which will actually allow for some dry time with rain bands rotating around us in the distance. But once that low moves east, we are back into the rain zone with showers moving in from the north this time.

No severe weather expected with this setup but it may become windy at times when not under the low itself.

It should be out of our hair by Saturday Evening, making way for a really nice Halloween.

Next week will feature a couple of fast-moving systems. We’ll have to watch to see how much cold air drops down from the north as it could merge slightly with these systems to allow for at least some snowflakes to mix in but nothing significant showing up on that. Just a gentle reminder that November is just a few days away!

