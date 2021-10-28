Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Goode Morning Weather Blog 10/28

By Brian Goode
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Low pressure will spin some bands of rain toward us today. Tonight, the low will be nearly on top of us which will actually allow for some dry time with rain bands rotating around us in the distance. But once that low moves east, we are back into the rain zone with showers moving in from the north this time.

No severe weather expected with this setup but it may become windy at times when not under the low itself.

It should be out of our hair by Saturday Evening, making way for a really nice Halloween.

Next week will feature a couple of fast-moving systems. We’ll have to watch to see how much cold air drops down from the north as it could merge slightly with these systems to allow for at least some snowflakes to mix in but nothing significant showing up on that. Just a gentle reminder that November is just a few days away!

BOTS!

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several parents have said they upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard High...
Many parents outraged by ‘inappropriate actions’ at Ky. high school assembly
Louisville rapper Est Gee, or George Stone, is listed as one of the managing members of a...
Louisville rapper EST Gee’s business, associates named in federal gang bust
Trevor Adkins was driving northbound in the southbound lane of Paul Garrett Avenue when he...
Indiana man seriously injured in wrong-way collision with semi
Kendall Burk received probation after having an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old...
Former NKY teacher charged with rape, sodomy of student gets probation
Two people were shot in Louisville's Portland neighborhood on Oct. 27.
Man killed, woman injured in Louisville double shooting

Latest News

WAVE Daily Live Wx Blog
We'll see multiple rounds of rain through Saturday as an area of low-pressure rolls by.
FORECAST: Periods of rain today
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 10/27
An EF-0 tornado touched down in southern Indiana during Friday night storms, leaving damage.
EF-0 tornado confirmed in southern Indiana during Friday night storm