Gov. Beshear holds Team Kentucky Update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT/WFIE) - Governor Andy Beshear held another Team Kentucky Update on Thursday:

He began the conference by sharing an upcoming announcement on Friday, that will bring $400 million in investment to the state.

Beshear then shared an announcement about GE Appliances’ upcoming investment in the state’s economy. The company will be investing 450 million dollars in the project, which aims to create more than 1,000 new full-time jobs by the end of 2023.

The Governor welcomed Kevin Noland, the President and CEO of GE to share more information about the expansion project.

“I’d like to thank all of you all for your belief in Team Kentucky,” said Beshear.

Next, Beshear talked about Tyson Foods’ new project in Bowling Green. The project has the potential to create 450 new jobs at $28 an hour including benefits. This is a $355 million investment in the Kentucky economy.

He then welcomed officials with ARGI financial group and announced their new headquarters, which will be in Kentucky. This could bring 245 new full-time jobs at $46.80 an hour. The Governor said this will be a $2.7 million investment in the state.

Then welcomed the Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman to talk about more economic development.

She announced two new companies joining Team Kentucky. Novelis, an aluminum rolling and recycling company, and Republic National Distributing Company, an alcohol and spirits distribution company.

Then, Coleman talked about broadband expansion in the state. She said the expansion is important to make sure students and working adults have reliable access to internet in rural parts of Kentucky. She added she knows the importance from firsthand experience because she is an Eastern Kentucky native.

“This is personal to me,” she said

Governor Beshear said the state is continuing to trend in the right direction when it comes to the coronavirus. He displayed graphs that show a decrease in COVID hospitalizations, ICU inpatients, and ventilator usage.

He announced that hospitalization has decreased 23% in the past seven days.

According to the governor, the 57 have the states 96 hospitals are still experiencing critical staffing shortages. Beshear says eight kids are still in the hospital with COVID, four of those are in the ICU with two on ventilators.

He also said there is a decreased demand for monoclonal antibodies and the state’s positivity rate continues to drop.

He said the next step will be getting kids aged five to 11 vaccinated once they are approved.

Beshear said those vaccines will come in different packaging so those children won’t receive a larger dose. The vaccines for the kids in that age group will have an orange lid instead of a purple one.

Beshear also mentioned how important it is to get your booster shot once you’re eligible.

At the end of the update, Beshear said that some COVID vaccine data for Kentucky has been counted twice.

According to the CDC, about 431,000 vaccines will be removed from the federal database. Beshear said about 250,000 of those were the first vaccine doses. This will lower how many Kentuckians have been vaccinated from 2.78 million to 2.53 million.

