JCPS students give thanks to bus drivers with hundreds of handmade thank you cards

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A nationwide school bus driver shortage is creating a lot of extra work for drivers everywhere, including in Jefferson County, but some JCPS bus drivers got a nice boost of confidence Thursday morning.

Students at Laukhuf Elementary worked for weeks to show their appreciation to the people who get them to school. They prepared hundreds upon hundreds of thank you cards, enough for each driver in the district.

”Knock knock. Who’s there? Bus Drivers,” one card read. “Bus drivers who? Bus drivers are awesome. I know that’s not funny but it’s all I could think of.”

Students also got up to tell their bus drivers face to ace how much they care about them

”Thank you for getting us home,” said one student. “Thank you for getting us safe and sound.”

Bus driver Kelley Williams said she was moved to tears by the students who took the time to do this.

“Just what they put into it, the children, the effort and time, to care about us like this, to let us know they care about us, it really means a lot,” said Williams.

In total, the students made over 1,000 cards for bus drivers, monitors and transportation workers.

