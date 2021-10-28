Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

JCPS students give thanks to bus drivers with hundreds of handmade thank you cards

JCPS students at Laukhuf Elementary created over 1,000 thank you cards for bus drivers across...
JCPS students at Laukhuf Elementary created over 1,000 thank you cards for bus drivers across the district.(WAVE 3 News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A nationwide school bus driver shortage is creating a lot of extra work for drivers everywhere, including in Jefferson County, but some JCPS bus drivers got a nice boost of confidence Thursday morning.

Students at Laukhuf Elementary worked for weeks to show their appreciation to the people who get them to school. They prepared hundreds upon hundreds of thank you cards, enough for each driver in the district.

”Knock knock. Who’s there? Bus Drivers,” one card read. “Bus drivers who? Bus drivers are awesome. I know that’s not funny but it’s all I could think of.”

Students also got up to tell their bus drivers face to ace how much they care about them

”Thank you for getting us home,” said one student. “Thank you for getting us safe and sound.”

Bus driver Kelley Williams said she was moved to tears by the students who took the time to do this.

“Just what they put into it, the children, the effort and time, to care about us like this, to let us know they care about us, it really means a lot,” said Williams.

In total, the students made over 1,000 cards for bus drivers, monitors and transportation workers.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several parents have said they upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard High...
Many parents outraged by ‘inappropriate actions’ at Ky. high school assembly
Louisville rapper Est Gee, or George Stone, is listed as one of the managing members of a...
Louisville rapper EST Gee’s business, associates named in federal gang bust
Two people were shot in Louisville's Portland neighborhood on Oct. 27.
Man killed, woman injured in Louisville double shooting
Kendall Burk received probation after having an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old...
Former NKY teacher charged with rape, sodomy of student gets probation
Trevor Adkins was driving northbound in the southbound lane of Paul Garrett Avenue when he...
Indiana man seriously injured in wrong-way collision with semi

Latest News

This is an example of some of the books Imagination Library mails to kids. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Imagination Library to expand across Kentucky
UofL doctors, nurses, and volunteers join to pass out treats to former patients.
UofL Health NICU Reunion returns for third year
Check out UofL's annual NICU Halloween photoshoot
PHOTOS: UofL Health celebrates Halloween with newborns
UofL Health celebrates Halloween with newborns