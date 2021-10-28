Man killed, another critical as shots ring out blocks apart within minutes in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A second person was killed in a deadly shooting Wednesday night in Russell, only hours after a double shooting left a man dead and a woman injured in Portland.

Shots were fired around 9:30 p.m. on South 22nd Street and Magazine Street, prompting officers to rush to the area, where they found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound, Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.

He was rushed to the hospital and died shortly thereafter.

About a minute after the first shooting was reported, another was called in to dispatchers from West Broadway about a block from the South 22nd shooting scene. Another man was found with a gunshot wound and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Neither of the shooting victims have been identified.

Mitchell said officers believe the shootings are related.

Anyone with information can leave tips anonymously at the LMPD crime tip hotline at (502) 574-LMPD or by using the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

