Name of man killed in 22nd St. shooting released

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A pair of shootings that happened just one block from each other resulted in the death of one man and the wounding of another.

Mitchell Cochran, 38, of Louisville, died at University Hospital about 30 minutes after the shooting.

Louisville Metro police say Cochran was wounded after shots were fired around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on South 22nd St. near Magazine St.

About a minute after Cochran was shot, a second man was found with a gunshot wound at W. Broadway and 22nd St. That victim was also rushed to University Hospital. Police said he was in critical condition.

LMPD believes the shootings are related and ask anyone with information to call the tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or to use the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

