Online threat brings increased security to Doss High, Trunnell Elementary

Security at Doss High School and a nearby elementary school was enhanced on Oct. 28 after a...
Security at Doss High School and a nearby elementary school was enhanced on Oct. 28 after a possible threat against the schools was made on social media.(Source: Jeff Knight, WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Security at two JCPS school buildings was increased after a possible threat was made on social media.

In a letter to parents, Todd Stockwell, principal of Doss High School, said the possible threat was “widely shared on social media with students.”

As a precaution, an increased security level was put into place at Doss and nearby Trunnell Elementary School.

Stockwell said the matter is under investigation by JCPS Security and local law enforcement.

