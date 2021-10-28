‘This isn’t acceptable’: Beshear addresses controversy gaining national attention at Ky. high school

HAZARD, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - “This isn’t acceptable.” That’s the message from Governor Andy Beshear as the fallout from the controversy at Hazard High School continues.

Several parents have said they upset about what they are calling ‘inappropriate actions’ at homecoming week assembly at the school.

Pictures showing teenage boys dressed in women’s lingerie, dancing on and near school leaders, including Principal Happy Mobelini, were posted to the Hazard High School Athletics Facebook page. Mobelini is also Hazard’ss mayor.

The post has since been deleted:

The story has been picked up nationwide, USA Today, Fox News, and the New York Post have all covered it.

Hazard Independent School District Superintendent Sondra Combs, said the those activities were intended to be fun and good-natured, however, she said the activities did not play out as intended and went too far. She said they were carrying out appropriate disciplinary action, but didn’t plan to disclose any further information regarding the specifics of the discipline. They also plan to train staff on policies and procedures.

Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman gave our sister station, WYMT, a statement following the events at Hazard High School:

“I have seen reports, but I will tell you that the Department of Education has been in talks with the officials at Hazard. I know there is an investigation ongoing,” she said. “My hope is that we can work together to get to the bottom of it, and that we have the results that at the end of the day that fit what the findings are.”

Governor Beshear said it never should have happened. He also said there should be transparancy about how it’s handled.

We have also heard from a lot of parents from Hazard, including of students who were invovled in the event, who said this was being blown out of proportion. They’ve also defended Mobelini saying this event happens every year and there’s never been any outcry before.

