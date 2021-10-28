Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

‘This isn’t acceptable’: Beshear addresses controversy gaining national attention at Ky. high school

Several parents have said they upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard High...
Several parents have said they upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard High School.(Hazard High School)
By WKYT News Staff and Victor Puente
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - “This isn’t acceptable.” That’s the message from Governor Andy Beshear as the fallout from the controversy at Hazard High School continues.

Several parents have said they upset about what they are calling ‘inappropriate actions’ at homecoming week assembly at the school.

PREVIOUS: Many parents outraged by ‘inappropriate actions’ at Ky. high school assembly

Pictures showing teenage boys dressed in women’s lingerie, dancing on and near school leaders, including Principal Happy Mobelini, were posted to the Hazard High School Athletics Facebook page. Mobelini is also Hazard’ss mayor.

The post has since been deleted:

The story has been picked up nationwide, USA Today, Fox News, and the New York Post have all covered it.

Hazard Independent School District Superintendent Sondra Combs, said the those activities were intended to be fun and good-natured, however, she said the activities did not play out as intended and went too far. She said they were carrying out appropriate disciplinary action, but didn’t plan to disclose any further information regarding the specifics of the discipline. They also plan to train staff on policies and procedures.

Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman gave our sister station, WYMT, a statement following the events at Hazard High School:

“I have seen reports, but I will tell you that the Department of Education has been in talks with the officials at Hazard. I know there is an investigation ongoing,” she said. “My hope is that we can work together to get to the bottom of it, and that we have the results that at the end of the day that fit what the findings are.”

Governor Beshear said it never should have happened. He also said there should be transparancy about how it’s handled.

We have also heard from a lot of parents from Hazard, including of students who were invovled in the event, who said this was being blown out of proportion. They’ve also defended Mobelini saying this event happens every year and there’s never been any outcry before.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT/WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several parents have said they upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard High...
Many parents outraged by ‘inappropriate actions’ at Ky. high school assembly
Louisville rapper Est Gee, or George Stone, is listed as one of the managing members of a...
Louisville rapper EST Gee’s business, associates named in federal gang bust
Two people were shot in Louisville's Portland neighborhood on Oct. 27.
Man killed, woman injured in Louisville double shooting
Kendall Burk received probation after having an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old...
Former NKY teacher charged with rape, sodomy of student gets probation
Trevor Adkins was driving northbound in the southbound lane of Paul Garrett Avenue when he...
Indiana man seriously injured in wrong-way collision with semi

Latest News

Security at Doss High School and a nearby elementary school was enhanced on Oct. 28 after a...
Online threat brings increased security to Doss High, Trunnell Elementary
WAVE EVENING BACKUP
Roger Burdette is accused of murder and driving under the influence, among other charges.
Day 3 of fallen officer trial discusses narcotics effects
Crime scene tape blocks off the intersection where Mitchell Cochran, 38, of Louisville, was...
Name of man killed in 22nd St. shooting released
Two teenagers were killed and two others were hurt in a crash in northern Kentucky early...
2 teens killed, 2 hurt in NKY crash