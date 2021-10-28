Support Local Businesses
Victim identified, suspect charged in deadly Northwestern Parkway shooting

By Charles Gazaway
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have arrested a man in a Wednesday evening double shooting that killed one man and left a woman wounded.

Jefferey L. Acres, 20, of Louisville, is charged with murder, assault, fleeing or evading police, and gun possession by a felon.

The shooting happened around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of Northwestern Parkway in a parking lot not far from the Portland Kroger store on Bank Street.

The arrest report for Acres says a woman who was wounded, but survived the shooting, told officers that Acres was the person who shot them. She also gave police a description of the car Acres was driving.

As other officers were heading to the scene, they spotted a car matching the description given speeding away from the area and tried to stop it. After reaching a location on Greenwood Avenue, Acres abandoned the car and started to run into an apartment.

Inside the car, police found two guns, one of which was stolen, along with shell casing and marijuana.

After being given his rights, Acres told police be was at the scene and was going to sell marijuana to the victim. That person has been identified as Demone Lee Cook, 19, of Louisville.

Acres, who was on felony diversion in connection with a 2020 case, was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections early this morning. He will face a judge for arraignment tomorrow morning in the LMDC courtroom.

The wounded woman was taken to University Hospital with injuries Metro police describe as life-threatening.

