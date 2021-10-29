1 dead in Bullitt County crash

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A morning crash in central Bullitt County has claimed the life of a woman.

The two-car crash happened just before 7 a.m. on Cedar Grove Road at Amazon.com Blvd. Shepherdsville police say the woman killed was the lone occupant of the vehicle.

Three people were in the second vehicle. There was no word on their conditions.

The name of the person killed, along with details about the cause the crash, have not been released.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

