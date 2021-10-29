2 killed in crash on I-264E near Bells Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fatal crash has led to the closure of I-264 eastbound near Bells Lane.

According to Louisville Metro Police (LMPD), emergency personnel were called to the scene of the fatal multi-vehicle crash at 3:42 AM.

LMPD confirmed that a vehicle was driving the wrong way on I-264 E near the Bells Lane overpass when it hit another vehicle. Two men were killed and a woman was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital in serious condition.

The men were the drivers of the vehicles, and the woman was the passenger in the eastbound vehicle, Officer Beth Ruoff confirmed.

The area is expected to be closed for four to five hours as police investigate this crash.

TRIMARC recommends drivers detour via Bells Lane to Cane Run Road to return to I-264E.

