39 wrong-way crashes on Louisville interstates over 5 years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday morning’s wrong-way crash is the second in two weeks in Louisville.

WAVE 3 troubleshooters crunched the numbers and found 39 wrong-way crashes have occurred on interstates just in Jefferson County over the past five years.

Wrong-way crashes have plagued the interstates ever since they were built.

They’re relatively rare but are much more likely to kill than other types of crashes.

“Putting all the pieces together and knowing how serious it was, was terrifying,” said Destiny Snyder, whose sister Hailey was hurt in the crash at Arthur and I-65 two weeks ago. Hailey’s friend Duaa Lutfi was killed. LMPD is still investigating where the wrong-way driver got on.

Louisville wrong-way crashes have killed eight and injured at least 18 more.

Researchers have not found a simple solution.

The National Transportation Safety Board found 60 percent of the crashes it reviewed involved a drunk driver.

LMPD said the 17-year-old driver in the Arthur Street crash was drunk.

The road’s designs have also come into question.

Researchers found wrong-way crashes occurred more often at interchanges that look like diamonds or partial cloverleaves from above.

I-264 has at least five of those interchanges, including two along the stretch where Friday morning’s crash occurred. Police are still investigating where the driver started going the wrong way.

WAVE 3′s cameras and map photos show the ramps have both “wrong way” and “do not enter signs”.

Other states have experimented with installing more and bigger signs. Putting them lower to the ground and having them flash red.

The exit ramps WAVE 3 saw did not have those extra countermeasures.

Research is still ongoing about whether flashing red signs can help.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.