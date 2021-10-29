Support Local Businesses
Driver charged in deadly August Hardin County crash

Theresa Marie Planinsek, 31, of Eastview, Ky., is charged with murder and driving under the influence.
Theresa Marie Planinsek, 31, of Eastview, Ky., is charged with murder and driving under the influence.(Source: Hardin County Detention Center)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A Hardin County woman has been arrested in connection with an August crash that killed a man who was her passenger.

Theresa Marie Planinsek, 31, of Eastview, Ky., is charged with murder and driving under the influence.

On August 28, Planinsek was driving a truck on Sonora-Hardin Springs Road near Gibson Lane when she lost control and crashed. The crash killed David Dudgeon, 50, also of Eastview.

Planinsek was taken into custody by Hardin County Sheriff’s Office deputies after they received the results of toxicology reports.

