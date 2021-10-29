Driver charged in deadly August Hardin County crash

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A Hardin County woman has been arrested in connection with an August crash that killed a man who was her passenger.

Theresa Marie Planinsek, 31, of Eastview, Ky., is charged with murder and driving under the influence.

On August 28, Planinsek was driving a truck on Sonora-Hardin Springs Road near Gibson Lane when she lost control and crashed. The crash killed David Dudgeon, 50, also of Eastview.

Planinsek was taken into custody by Hardin County Sheriff’s Office deputies after they received the results of toxicology reports.

