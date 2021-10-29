Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Rain should fade to drizzle around midday Saturday

By Kevin Harned
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain fades Saturday afternoon
  • Plenty of treats in our Halloween forecast
  • A blast of cooler air next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Periods of rain spinning around an area of low pressure will continue to move through during the overnight hours. Temperatures will generally hold in the 50s.

Rain chances Saturday will be early in the day with fading showers into the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to stay in the 50s for highs.

Any residual drizzle into the evening will fade with mostly cloudy skies becoming partly cloudy overnight.

Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler into early Sunday morning. Halloween on Sunday still looks like the pick of the next 10 days as clouds will break up during the day, helping to boost high temperatures back into the 60s. It’ll be a dry evening for trick-or-treaters, too!

Early indication continues to show a blast of cooler air for mid next week with highs in the 40s.

