FORECAST: Rain tonight lingers into Saturday

By Kevin Harned
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain fades Saturday afternoon
  • Plenty of treats in our Halloween forecast
  • A blast of cooler air next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain chances skyrocket this evening as a disturbance rotating around the area of low pressure over the Tennessee Valley pinwheels in from the north tonight.

A soaking, steady rain at times will thin out by sunrise Saturday as lows only drop a few degrees. While we’ll get somewhat of a break from the rain Saturday morning, additional lighter showers will develop by early to mid afternoon, rotating through our area from north to south keeping temperatures in the 50s.

By sunset, rain chances will fall sharply. Clouds will hold on Saturday night but the rain chance will be low as only a few patches of drizzle will be left on the radar.

Lows will fall into the 40s Sunday morning as clouds begin to thin out. Halloween on Sunday still looks like the pick of the next 10 days as clouds will break up during the day, helping to boost high temperatures back into the 60s. It’ll be a dry evening for trick-or-treaters, too!

Early indication continues to show a blast of cooler air for mid next week with highs in the 40s.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

