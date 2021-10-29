Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Showers linger through Saturday

By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • RAIN CHANCES: Spotty showers today with a steady rain tonight; Back to spotty showers tomorrow
  • HALLOWEEN: Looks pleasant with sunshine and 60s during the day; 50s for Trick-or-Treating
  • NEXT WEEK: Colder air flows down and we’ll watch for any moisture getting involved

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers remain in the forecast today. When it’s not raining, clouds will be overhead. Those who see peaks of sunshine can warm into the low 60s, while those who remain cloudy and rainy will stay in the 50s.

More rain rolls into the area tonight from the north. Temperatures slide into the 40s and low 50s overnight.

Scattered showers and drizzle remain in the forecast on Saturday as temperatures hover in the 50s. Clouds and drizzle linger Saturday night. Clouds finally break up early Sunday with lows in the 40s.

Next week will feature a few waves of rain moving in as colder air sinks south. How these interact could lead to some snowflakes getting mixed in with the showers by late week. No issues with the wintry weather are expected at this time however, a killing frost/freeze may take place to end next week.

