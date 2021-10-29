FORECAST: Spotty showers today, Increasing tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES

RAIN CHANCES: Spotty showers today with a steady rain tonight; Back to spotty showers Saturday

HALLOWEEN: Looks nice with sunshine and 60s during the day, 50s for Trick-or-Treating

NEXT WEEK: Colder air flows down and we’ll watch for any moisture getting involved

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Off and on showers for the daytime period today. Any sun breaks will help us push the 60-degree mark.

Rain becomes likely as a larger batch drops in tonight from the north.

Scattered showers/drizzle will be tough to rid of so expect drops to fall at random times of the day on Saturday. Areas of drizzle may linger through the evening. The clouds will start to break up toward sunrise on Sunday.

Next week will feature a few waves of rain moving in. At the same time, colder air will be sinking south. That combination could lead to some snowflakes getting mixed in with the showers by late week; no issues with the wintry weather expected at this time however, a killing frost/freeze may take place.

