Goode Morning Weather Blog 10/29

This pesky low pressure will be a thorn in our sides until sunrise Halloween morning. Until then, mainly cloudy (mainly as some sun breaks here and there will happen) with off/on showers/drizzle. The greatest period for a steady rain looks to be after 7pm tonight through about 2am Saturday Morning. Temperatures are not going to move much up or down during this time.

Halloween looks good with sunshine coming back and highs in the 60s. Trick-or-Treating should be in the 55-59 degree range.

Next week is gaining more and more attention with a blast of cold air that could interact with a couple of systems. That would mean perhaps some wintry weather as well.

Nothing crazy showing up as of now but we’ll watch it. Well, you know I will be !

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.