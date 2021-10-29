Like a lost puppy, Humane Society of Oldham County finds new home

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The Humane Society of Oldham County (HSOC) has found a new home, just as it does for the animals it cares for.

The HSOC now has 7.5 acres off Commerce Parkway and a new facility to grow and expand its services.

“That’s what it will allow us to do,” HSOC President Michele Culp said. “We can have more volunteers, we can handle more animals and find them new homes, and we can do more surgeries.”

Building the facility was a five-year journey that started with a letter to the editor of the local paper when the HSOC ran out of room at its old headquarters.

“The building we were in was a rented, literally a house,” HSOC Event Coordinator Bobbi Dewey said, “and it was not conducive to sheltering dogs. We couldn’t even keep dogs there.”

The public is invited to tour the facilities located at 2106 Interior Way in LaGrange on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors will find new spay and neuter clinics, a surgery room, and a shelter for both cats and dogs.

