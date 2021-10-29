Louisville Metro Council extends COVID-19 outdoor dining ordinance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Council voted Thursday night to extend a COVID-19-era ordinance that gives more flexibility to restaurants when it comes to outdoor dining.

The ordinance was first passed in May 2020 when restaurants had to follow strict indoor dining rules limiting how many customers could sit inside.

The city law allows restaurants to expand outdoor dining into their parking lots and sidewalks. There, they can serve food and alcohol, if they have a license.

The owner of the Irish Rover, Michael Reidy used the ordinance to his advantage during COVID-19 shutdowns. He set up a tent with heaters in his parking lot, however, he said the ordinance was only part of the reason he stayed in business.

“When it got really, really cold I would show up with a t-shirt on just trying to prove to people it wasn’t that cold,” Reidy said. “But (COVID-19) made us reevaluate how valuable our employees are, and it made us reevaluate how valuable our true customers are.”

Metro Council members previously told WAVE 3 News extending the ordinance gives the city more time to consider making it permanent.

Reidy doesn’t plan to expand his dining space to his parking lot this year because he just redid his parking lot, but he said it’s reassuring knowing the option is there.

“It’s a positive move and a very progressive move and a move I think will benefit us in the long run,” Reidy said. “You’ve got New Orleans and all these cities with all kinds of weather, and they take it as normal to eat outside in January, eat out in February and March, places where you wouldn’t be able to do that here (without the ordinance).”

The outdoor dining ordinance will be in place until January 2023 unless Metro Council votes to end it early.

