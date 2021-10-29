Louisville ordinance passed in honor of 10-year-old boy allegedly killed by mother

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Council passed an ordinance on Thursday that requires officers to investigate animal abuse cases for other forms of cruelty to people.

The ordinance was proposed by Councilwoman Paula McCraney, who represents District 7. McCraney said it was in memory of 10-year-old Kyon Higgins Jr., known as KJ. The boy was found dead in a car in April 2021. His mother, Kaitlyn Higgins is accused of murdering him.

Records show Metro Animal Services cited the Kaitlyn for animal neglect before KJ’s death.

Now, if LMPD is called to investigate animal abuse, the home will also be investigated for violence to people.

In a 2017 study of animal abuse court cases, 82% of the defendants had committed other crimes, including intimate partner abuse, assault, and child or elder abuse. In 2018, the FBI behavioral science unit found that in 60 percent of animal cruelty cases, the offenders engaged in interpersonal violence as well.

LMPD and Louisville Metro Animal Services Officers will now have increased training to identify the signs of abuse, and how the two kinds of cruelty are linked.

LMPD will have one year to implement the training.

McCraney released a statement after the ordinance was passed:

“This ordinance addresses the undeniable link between the abuse of animals and violence against children or adults in that home. Several studies have shown that when an animal is being abused, there is a strong likelihood that a person in that home is also being abused or harmed.

Earlier this year, the community witnessed the horrifying story unfold of the young boy killed and put into a trunk of a car in the Taylor Berry neighborhood. It became clear during the investigation that neighbors were suspicious something was going on inside the home, because they believed the family’s dog was being neglected. Records show Metro Animal Services cited the boy’s mother for animal neglect in the past.

In an effort to prevent something like this case happening again, this ordinance will build another layer of protection for animals and people by educating officers what to look for and triggering a deeper investigation.”

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.