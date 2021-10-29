Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Louisville ordinance passed in honor of 10-year-old boy allegedly killed by mother

By Olivia Russell
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Council passed an ordinance on Thursday that requires officers to investigate animal abuse cases for other forms of cruelty to people.

The ordinance was proposed by Councilwoman Paula McCraney, who represents District 7. McCraney said it was in memory of 10-year-old Kyon Higgins Jr., known as KJ. The boy was found dead in a car in April 2021. His mother, Kaitlyn Higgins is accused of murdering him.

Records show Metro Animal Services cited the Kaitlyn for animal neglect before KJ’s death.

Now, if LMPD is called to investigate animal abuse, the home will also be investigated for violence to people.

In a 2017 study of animal abuse court cases, 82% of the defendants had committed other crimes, including intimate partner abuse, assault, and child or elder abuse. In 2018, the FBI behavioral science unit found that in 60 percent of animal cruelty cases, the offenders engaged in interpersonal violence as well.

LMPD and Louisville Metro Animal Services Officers will now have increased training to identify the signs of abuse, and how the two kinds of cruelty are linked.

LMPD will have one year to implement the training.

McCraney released a statement after the ordinance was passed:

“This ordinance addresses the undeniable link between the abuse of animals and violence against children or adults in that home. Several studies have shown that when an animal is being abused, there is a strong likelihood that a person in that home is also being abused or harmed.

Earlier this year, the community witnessed the horrifying story unfold of the young boy killed and put into a trunk of a car in the Taylor Berry neighborhood. It became clear during the investigation that neighbors were suspicious something was going on inside the home, because they believed the family’s dog was being neglected. Records show Metro Animal Services cited the boy’s mother for animal neglect in the past.

In an effort to prevent something like this case happening again, this ordinance will build another layer of protection for animals and people by educating officers what to look for and triggering a deeper investigation.”

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several parents have said they upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard High...
Many parents outraged by ‘inappropriate actions’ at Ky. high school assembly
Anyone with information on a crime can leave tips anonymously at the LMPD crime tip hotline at...
Man killed, another critical as shots ring out blocks apart within minutes in Louisville
Several parents have said they upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard High...
‘This isn’t acceptable’: Beshear addresses controversy gaining national attention at Ky. high school
Hazard High School Principal and Hazard Mayor Donald "Happy" Mobelini
Principal involved in viral homecoming photos also named in 2019 lawsuit
Louisville rapper Est Gee, or George Stone, is listed as one of the managing members of a...
Louisville rapper EST Gee’s business, associates named in federal gang bust

Latest News

Community members remembered Kyon Higgins Jr, also known as KJ, the 10-year-old boy who was...
Louisville ordinance passed in honor of 10-year-old boy allegedly killed by mother
In his sobriety test, Roger Burdette's eyes couldn't follow his finger and he stepped down 12...
Experts zero in on Burdette’s porn-viewing history, toxicology report on day 3 of fallen LMPD officer trial
Det. Brett Hankison
Brett Hankison may have to return to Breonna Taylor’s apartment
JCPS students at Laukhuf Elementary created over 1,000 thank you cards for bus drivers across...
JCPS students give thanks to bus drivers with hundreds of handmade thank you cards