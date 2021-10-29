Multi-million dollar makeover proposed for one of Louisville’s most dangerous intersections

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of Louisville’s most dangerous intersections could soon undergo an overhaul costing millions of dollars.

The Louisville Metro Public Works Department and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet held a virtual public meeting Thursday to gather feedback for improvements to the Interstate 65 South off ramp at Jefferson and Brook Streets.

Metro Public Works and KYTC have proposed major changes to the off-ramp intersection at Brook and Jefferson streets. (Courtesy: WAVE 3 News)

According to a Public Works presentation, there have been 248 crashes at the intersection of Brook and Jefferson Streets from 2015 and 2019, with 21 injury crashes.

The organizations currently have three proposals under consideration.

Alternative 1, a $7.1 million project, includes the following:

Maintaining the current configuration onto westbound Jefferson Street;

The ramp onto northbound Brook Street being removed;

Jefferson Street to be converted from one-way to two-way for the block between Brook and Floyd Streets, with a new ramp onto eastbound Jefferson Street

Alternative 2, a $9.7 million project, entails:

Relocating the ramp from Jefferson/Brook Streets to Liberty Street;

Adding two westbound through lanes to Liberty Street;

Adding a single left-turn lane onto southbound Brook Street;

Creating two-lane streets on Jefferson between Floyd and 3rd Streets, Liberty between Floyd and 3rd Streets, and Brook between Liberty Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard

Alternative 3 would simply leave the intersection as is.

Metro Public Works spokesperson Dirk Gowin said President Biden’s Invest in America Act would cover the project’s costs.

He told WAVE 3 News that experts will spend the next 90 days determining which of the plans will work best, while also attempting to incorporate public feedback.

To see the presentation, click here.

To see pictures of the proposals. click here.

