Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Rapper Fetty Wap arrested on federal drug charges in NYC

FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2019 file photo Fetty Wap arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the...
FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2019 file photo Fetty Wap arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on in Newark, N.J. The rapper has been arrested in New York on federal drug charges, an FBI spokesperson said Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The rapper Fetty Wap has been arrested in New York City on federal drug charges, an FBI spokesperson said Friday.

The rapper, whose real name is Willie Maxwell, was arrested Thursday at Citi Field, where the three-day Rolling Loud hip-hop music festival is taking place, FBI spokesperson Amy Thoreson said.

Details of the charges against Maxwell were not immediately released. He was expected to be arraigned on the charges later Friday.

A phone message seeking comment was left with an attorney who has represented Maxwell.

Maxwell, 30, rose to prominence after his debut single “Trap Queen” reached No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart in May 2015.

He has had other brushes with the law, including a 2019 arrest in Las Vegas for allegedly assaulting three employees at a hotel-casino. He was previously arrested in November 2017 and charged with DUI after police say he was drag racing on a New York City highway.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several parents have said they upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard High...
Many parents outraged by ‘inappropriate actions’ at Ky. high school assembly
Hazard High School Principal and Hazard Mayor Donald "Happy" Mobelini
Principal involved in viral homecoming photos also named in 2019 lawsuit
Several parents have said they upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard High...
‘This isn’t acceptable’: Beshear addresses controversy gaining national attention at Ky. high school
Anyone with information on a crime can leave tips anonymously at the LMPD crime tip hotline at...
Man killed, another critical as shots ring out blocks apart within minutes in Louisville
Louisville rapper Est Gee, or George Stone, is listed as one of the managing members of a...
Louisville rapper EST Gee’s business, associates named in federal gang bust

Latest News

Former LMPD detective Brett Hankison, who is charged in connection with Breonna Taylor's death,...
Brett Hankison may have to return to Breonna Taylor’s apartment
Community members remembered Kyon Higgins Jr, also known as KJ, the 10-year-old boy who was...
Louisville ordinance passed in honor of 10-year-old boy allegedly killed by mother
Breonna Taylor and Kenneth Walker
Former LMPD Sgt. John Mattingly files defamation suit against Kenneth Walker’s lawyer
Students at Laukhuf Elementary worked for weeks to show their appreciation to their bus drivers.
JCPS students give thanks to bus drivers with hundreds of handmade thank you cards
Louisville Metro will spend $6.8 million to purchase the former AT&T building on Chestnut to...
$6.8 million purchase by Louisville Metro means upgrades for some agencies