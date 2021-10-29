Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Suspect in Frankfort apartment fire that killed two people appears in court

Ibrahim Muhammad is charged with arson, murder, and wanton endangerment.
Ibrahim Muhammad is charged with arson, murder, and wanton endangerment.(Franklin County Regional Jail)
By Jim Stratman
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Franklin County man accused of setting a deadly fire was in court Friday morning.

Ibrahim Muhammed appeared via zoom to be officially arraigned in Franklin County Circuit Court. He’s pleading not guilty to charges of arson, murder, wanton endangerment, and assault.

Police say that Muhammed is responsible for a fire on Leawood Drive back in September that killed 21-year-old Zephany Rushin and 20-year-old Quiana Danyel Miller-Walker.

Several other residents were hurt and one was flown to the UofL burn unit.

At the time, we spoke with Muhammed on scene who seemed very emotional and talked about losing two of his friends in that fire.

ATF agents out of Louisville aided in the investigation and they say that their investigation showed that the fire was caused by an intentional criminal act.

Federal prosecutors presented the case before a state grand jury on October 19. A sealed indictment was then issued for Muhammed’s arrest.

In court Friday, Muhammed waived his right to a formal reading of the charges and entered that blanket not guilty plea on all counts. Bond was not addressed at this hearing. It’s still set at $1 million.

The judge did not set a date for the upcoming trial.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several parents have said they upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard High...
Many parents outraged by ‘inappropriate actions’ at Ky. high school assembly
Hazard High School Principal and Hazard Mayor Donald "Happy" Mobelini
Principal involved in viral homecoming photos also named in 2019 lawsuit
Several parents have said they upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard High...
‘This isn’t acceptable’: Beshear addresses controversy gaining national attention at Ky. high school
Anyone with information on a crime can leave tips anonymously at the LMPD crime tip hotline at...
Man killed, another critical as shots ring out blocks apart within minutes in Louisville
Louisville rapper Est Gee, or George Stone, is listed as one of the managing members of a...
Louisville rapper EST Gee’s business, associates named in federal gang bust

Latest News

Former LMPD detective Brett Hankison, who is charged in connection with Breonna Taylor's death,...
Brett Hankison may have to return to Breonna Taylor’s apartment
Community members remembered Kyon Higgins Jr, also known as KJ, the 10-year-old boy who was...
Louisville ordinance passed in honor of 10-year-old boy allegedly killed by mother
Breonna Taylor and Kenneth Walker
Former LMPD Sgt. John Mattingly files defamation suit against Kenneth Walker’s lawyer
Students at Laukhuf Elementary worked for weeks to show their appreciation to their bus drivers.
JCPS students give thanks to bus drivers with hundreds of handmade thank you cards
Louisville Metro will spend $6.8 million to purchase the former AT&T building on Chestnut to...
$6.8 million purchase by Louisville Metro means upgrades for some agencies