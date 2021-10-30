Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Building at Dollywood briefly catches fire

The park is open and operating as scheduled.
Come See What's New at Dollywood
Come See What's New at Dollywood
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An air conditioning unit on the roof of a building at Dollywood caught fire around 2 p.m. Saturday, a spokesperson with Dollywood told WVLT News. The building was not occupied and was closed, they said.

“No one was in the proximity and Dollywood employees had the fire under control before Pigeon Forge Fire Department arrived,” the spokesperson said.

There were no injuries reported.

Previously, Sgt. Phillip E. Davis with the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office said “the barn at gate four” caught fire. Employees from businesses nearby the park told WVLT News that they saw smoke and fire engines responding to the fire.

The park is open and operating as scheduled.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
1 dead in Bullitt County crash
Kentucky has the highest quit rate in the nation, as well as the second most job openings based...
Kentucky leads nation in ‘The Great Resignation’
A slew of allegations are swirling around the Glenmary subdivision over a run-down, unused golf...
Homeless encampment set up in Fern Creek subdivision prompts tense battle between HOA, developers
Two men died when a wrong-way vehicle crashed into a car on the Georgia Powers Expressway...
I-264E near Bells Lane reopened following double fatal wrong-way crash
Several parents have said they upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard High...
Many parents outraged by ‘inappropriate actions’ at Ky. high school assembly

Latest News

WAVE 6PM WEEKEND
A woman was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-65 when she hit another car...
Wrong way crash seriously injures two people on I-65
Boo Run
Over 400 runners participate in the 18th annual Boo Run
Check out some of the cutest members of the NICU BOO crew!
PHOTOS: Baptist Health Louisville introduces the ‘NICU BOO CREW’