Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Dole recalls salad mixes over Listeria concerns

By CNN
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 2:55 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Dole is recalling certain packages of its Garden Classic salads due to possible Listeria contamination.

The Food and Drug Administration says the packages have a best by date of Oct. 25, and come in 24 ounce or 12 ounce sizes.

The items were sold under the names Dole, Marketside, Kroger or Salad Classics.

They were sold in Pennsylvania, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

No illnesses have been reported, but Listeria showed up during a routine test in Georgia.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
1 dead in Bullitt County crash
Two men died when a wrong-way vehicle crashed into a car on the Georgia Powers Expressway...
I-264E near Bells Lane reopened following double fatal wrong-way crash
Theresa Marie Planinsek, 31, of Eastview, Ky., is charged with murder and driving under the...
Driver charged in deadly August Hardin County crash
Several parents have said they upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard High...
Many parents outraged by ‘inappropriate actions’ at Ky. high school assembly
Kentucky has the highest quit rate in the nation, as well as the second most job openings based...
Kentucky leads nation in ‘The Great Resignation’

Latest News

Doctors are advising Queen Elizabeth to rest for at least the next two weeks and not undertake...
Doctors advise the Queen to rest for at least two weeks
Dole recalls salad mixes over listeria concerns.
Dole recalls salad mixes over listeria concerns
PETA wants MLB to change the name of "bullpen" to "arm barn."
PETA wants MLB to rename the ‘bullpen’ to ‘arm barn’
Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud celebrates his home run with Dansby Swanson during the eighth...
Braves throw 2-hitter, blank Astros 2-0 for 2-1 Series lead