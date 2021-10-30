Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Gov. Holcomb extends Indiana’s public health emergency to December

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana governor Eric Holcomb signed additional executive orders on Saturday extending COVID assistance for Hoosiers to December.

The new executive orders extends the public health emergency declaration to December 1 of this year and continues certain guidance on preventing spread of COVID-19.

“Today, I’m extending the public health emergency for another 30 days to maintain critical assistance to our neediest Hoosiers as we come out of this pandemic, all directly tied to its continuation,” Holcomb said in a release.

Holcomb said he would begin discussing a new plan with officials that would dwindle down executive orders and eventually end the state’s public health emergency declaration.

Provisions that were removed in Saturday’s executive orders include directing hospitals to reprioritize or postpone non-emergency procedures, reporting requirements for hospitals on diversion, and a direction that would request insurers extend prior authorization for surgeries and procedures that were postponed.

An additional provision was also added in anticipation of the CDC’s approval of vaccine rollout for children ages 5-11.

The new executive orders can be read in full here.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
1 dead in Bullitt County crash
Kentucky has the highest quit rate in the nation, as well as the second most job openings based...
Kentucky leads nation in ‘The Great Resignation’
A slew of allegations are swirling around the Glenmary subdivision over a run-down, unused golf...
Homeless encampment set up in Fern Creek subdivision prompts tense battle between HOA, developers
Two men died when a wrong-way vehicle crashed into a car on the Georgia Powers Expressway...
I-264E near Bells Lane reopened following double fatal wrong-way crash
Theresa Marie Planinsek, 31, of Eastview, Ky., is charged with murder and driving under the...
Driver charged in deadly August Hardin County crash

Latest News

Ibrahim Muhammad is charged with arson, murder, and wanton endangerment.
Suspect in Frankfort apartment fire that killed two people appears in court
At a impromptu meeting Thursday afternoon at members at Shawhan Baptist Church discussed over...
Bell dating back to 1800s stolen from historic Bourbon County church
Governor Andy Beshear holds another Team Kentucky Update.
Gov. Beshear holds Team Kentucky Update
The Boone County Sheriff's Office says their preliminary investigation suggests a 2002 Chrysler...
2 teens killed, 2 hurt in NKY crash