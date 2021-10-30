Gov. Holcomb extends Indiana’s public health emergency to December

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana governor Eric Holcomb signed additional executive orders on Saturday extending COVID assistance for Hoosiers to December.

The new executive orders extends the public health emergency declaration to December 1 of this year and continues certain guidance on preventing spread of COVID-19.

“Today, I’m extending the public health emergency for another 30 days to maintain critical assistance to our neediest Hoosiers as we come out of this pandemic, all directly tied to its continuation,” Holcomb said in a release.

Holcomb said he would begin discussing a new plan with officials that would dwindle down executive orders and eventually end the state’s public health emergency declaration.

Provisions that were removed in Saturday’s executive orders include directing hospitals to reprioritize or postpone non-emergency procedures, reporting requirements for hospitals on diversion, and a direction that would request insurers extend prior authorization for surgeries and procedures that were postponed.

An additional provision was also added in anticipation of the CDC’s approval of vaccine rollout for children ages 5-11.

The new executive orders can be read in full here.

