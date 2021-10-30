Homeless encampment set up in Fern Creek subdivision prompts tense battle between HOA, developers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The noise that can be heard behind closed doors is not visible on a drive through the Glenmary subdivision in Fern Creek.

A slew of allegations are swirling around the posh Louisville neighborhood over a run-down, unused golf course and its new owners. There have been suspicions of a staged homeless retreat, extortion, a corrupt homeowner’s association, and prejudiced neighbors.

When the Glenmary subdivision was built in 1988, Tim Distler was one of the first homeowners. It came with a golf course owned by Par Golf Inc., which couldn’t keep up with the $19 million mortgage. It has now been abandoned for eight years.

“I’ve seen the golf course open,” Distler said. “I’ve seen the golf course close.”

Chris Thieneman, a developer, purchased 46 acres with the option to purchase the rest. He said that he offered the homeowners and the Glenmary Homeowner’s Association the option of purchasing the remaining land, but they declined.

Thieneman said the HOA wants the unused golf course land for free.

“They’re trespassing, so if they don’t want to buy the property, they don’t want to pay any dues,” Thieneman said. “But they want to use somebody else’s property.”

Neal Roberston purchased half an acre on Oct. 15, where he hosted a “homeless retreat.” The Glenmary HOA then filed a lawsuit accusing he and Thieneman of staging a homeless retreat in order to extort the HOA into buying the rest of the property for $1.6 million.

“My passion is with the homeless,” Thieneman said. “I only want to help the homeless, not do anything else.”

Thieneman said he told homeowners about his plan to bring west Louisville community members to Glenmary, and their reaction revealed the source of the problem.

“‘You’re not bringing those people down here,’” Thieneman recounted the neighbor saying. “And I said, ‘Wow.’”

A Glenmary homeowner named Charles said the Glenmary HOA Board wants all the power.

”People who live in here are somewhat afraid,” he said. “Two of the board members told me eight years ago that they wanted to purchase the property off the courthouse steps for less than $1.4 million. Really?”

Wave 3 News asked Tim Distler if he would support people from outside communities moving into Glenmary.

”I support the deed restrictions,” Distler said. “And the deed restrictions keep all of our property values up. That’s what I support.”

As of now Thieneman and Robertson said they plan to continue working on their expansion in Glenmary.

