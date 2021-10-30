Support Local Businesses
Mistake by Kroger results in error in Kentucky’s official vaccination numbers

An error in reporting Kentucky’s COVID-19 vaccinations resulted in inflated numbers, reducing...
An error in reporting Kentucky’s COVID-19 vaccinations resulted in inflated numbers, reducing the total number of unique Kentuckians vaccinated to around 2.5 million.(Ben Williams (Custom credit) | Flickr)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 12:25 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An error in reporting Kentucky’s COVID-19 vaccinations resulted in inflated numbers, dropping the official estimated count of vaccinations from nearly 3 million.

Kroger submitted its vaccination data to the federal Tiberius database twice: once through the Kentucky immunization registry and once directly to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

A total of 431,100 vaccine doses are expected to be removed. This figure includes an estimated 252,500 first doses, which is the metric used in Kentucky.

Overall, this will reduce the total number of unique Kentuckians vaccinated to around 2.5 million.

