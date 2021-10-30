Support Local Businesses
PHOTOS: Baptist Health Louisville introduces the ‘NICU BOO CREW’

Caption
By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More neonatal intensive care units (NICU) are joining the holiday fun, dressing babies up in Halloween gear.

Baptist Health Louisville’s NICU celebrated their first Halloween introducing the “NICU BOO CREW.”

The hospital’s Morale Committee, led by Amanda Magers, RN; Brittanny Bergstrom, RN; and Britney Richards, RN, said they felt it was important for the parents to have a special day for their babies.

“We know that it’s stressful and scary for them to have their sweet babies in the NICU,” said Magers. “The parents were so happy to feel some normalcy in a time of uncertainty. It was special to us that they had a photo to remember their special day.”

The tutus and knitted hats worn by the babies pictured were made by the NICU staff.

