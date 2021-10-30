Support Local Businesses
Players push ambulance out of mud to help injured athlete at Lakeside football game

By Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An injury Friday night at the Lakeside High School vs. Grovetown High School game led to the sound of sirens and a different kind of teamwork.

That injured player from Grovetown was in the ambulance when it got stuck in the mud after suffering a neck injury. Players were quick to lend a hand to help the crew get on it’s way.

