Players push ambulance out of mud to help injured athlete at Lakeside football game
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An injury Friday night at the Lakeside High School vs. Grovetown High School game led to the sound of sirens and a different kind of teamwork.
That injured player from Grovetown was in the ambulance when it got stuck in the mud after suffering a neck injury. Players were quick to lend a hand to help the crew get on it’s way.
