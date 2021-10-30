ROTC cadets from around the country test their skills at Fort Knox Spartan Ranger Challenge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some of the smartest, fastest and strongest ROTC members from across the country are gathered at Fort Knox this week for a chance to prove which team of cadets is the best the U.S. Army has to offer.

As the cadet commanders at post say, these are the best of the best.

Teams of 11 from Texas A&M, The Citadel, Virginia Military Institute and several others are competing against one another in army-related challenges and drills.

”This is our Super Bowl event,” said 1st “Spartan” Brigade Executive Officer Lieutenant Colonel Ernest Tornabell IV.

Tornabell said these events allow cadets to test their limits and help advance the Cadet Command’s mission.

“It’s very important for us to be able to assess their capabilities,” Tornabell said, “but from a staff standpoint, it’s also a great way for us to plan, prepare and execute this very large scale operation.”

The schools competing are all part of the 1st “Spartan” Brigade: one of eight brigades across the country.

The winners will have a chance to prove themselves against officers from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

At Fort Knox, they’ll partake in competitions of shooting, fitness and knowledge.

The team from Norwich University was the first on the obstacle course Friday. They were one of seven disciplines in the competition.

Team Captain Jake Nowicki said it’s teamwork that makes the dream work.

“We’re bopping right now. We’re having a good time so far. They’re doing a great job, making my job easier,” said Nowicki. “We’ve kind of realized that if our group isn’t working well together, it totally just destroys the whole competition. We’ve got a great group of guys and gals out here right now.”

The top two teams from these Spartan Games will end up at West Point to compete on their turf during the Sandhurst Military Skills Competition.

