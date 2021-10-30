Support Local Businesses
University of Kentucky study looks to curb youth gun violence

Researchers want to bring attention to where youths are getting guns and where they are getting...
By Maira Ansari
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Researchers at the University of Kentucky are conducting a study among teens and young adults on the effects of gun violence.

Researchers want to bring attention to where youths are getting guns and where they are getting information about them.

The study looks into the influences among young adults and who they would like to hear from to learn about proper gun safety.

Dr. TK Logan with UK’s Department of Behavioral Science is looking to talk to 18 to 25-year-olds, and parents of 13 to 25-year-olds for one-hour phone interviews.

Logan said she’s looking for participants beyond the Lexington area as well as a diverse group of people. The study is expected to take about 18 months.

The findings will be shared with schools and communities so they can decide how to implement programs to curb gun violence.

”One is to better understand what interventions may be helpful in reducing these gun risks,” Logan said. “Two is to help people understand that gun risks effect the whole community. It’s not an individual thing, it’s not a neighborhood thing, it’s not a race ethnicity thing. It is effecting all of us.”

To learn more about the study click here.

