Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Westbound lanes of Sherman Minton to be closed 9 days starting Monday

An aerial photograph of the Sherman Minton Bridge.
An aerial photograph of the Sherman Minton Bridge.(WAVE)
By James Dobson
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Starting at 3 a.m. Nov. 1, all westbound lanes crossing the Sherman Minton bridge from Louisville into Indiana will be closed for construction crews to pour concrete. The closures will last nine days, ending at 3 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9.

This is part of the 59-year-old bridge’s multi-phase rehabilitation. The first phase, expected to run through the middle of next year, includes painting, lower deck replacement, and some steel replacement.

Sherman Minton Renewal Project spokesperson Andrea Brady said this most recent closure is to let new pieces of the deck cure in the wet weather.

“There’s nuances, of course, in a construction project like this,” Brady said. “It just has to have enough time to dry out because new concrete has been poured.”

Brady also said commuters have adjusted well to previous temporary closures.

“So a lot of folks are adjusting their morning and afternoon commute if they need to,” Brady said. “Just leave a little bit earlier or time that in such a way that gives them some flexibility.”

The bridge carries about 70,000 drivers across the Ohio River every day, and the rehabilitation project is expected to add 30 years to the life of the bridge.

The SMRP plan says they expect 54 of the projected 843 days of work will have lanes closed in one direction. Traffic should be able to cross both ways for about 95% of the construction time.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several parents have said they upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard High...
Many parents outraged by ‘inappropriate actions’ at Ky. high school assembly
FILE
1 dead in Bullitt County crash
Hazard High School Principal and Hazard Mayor Donald "Happy" Mobelini
Principal involved in viral homecoming photos also named in 2019 lawsuit
Several parents have said they upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard High...
‘This isn’t acceptable’: Beshear addresses controversy gaining national attention at Ky. high school
Louisville rapper Est Gee, or George Stone, is listed as one of the managing members of a...
Louisville rapper EST Gee’s business, associates named in federal gang bust

Latest News

President Biden’s Invest in America Act would cover the cost to re-do the intersection at Brook...
Multi-million dollar makeover proposed for one of Louisville’s most dangerous intersections
Generic police lights
Motorcyclist killed on Greenbelt Highway
A crash scene at the intersection of Hodgenville Road and Thoroughbred Road around 4:30 p.m.
2 killed in Elizabethtown crash; child, second driver rushed to hospital
An overturned semi-truck blocked a lane of southbound Interstate 71 at Interstate 265 in...
Semi rollover crash clogs I-71 near Gene Snyder Freeway