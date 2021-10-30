Westbound lanes of Sherman Minton to be closed 9 days starting Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Starting at 3 a.m. Nov. 1, all westbound lanes crossing the Sherman Minton bridge from Louisville into Indiana will be closed for construction crews to pour concrete. The closures will last nine days, ending at 3 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9.

This is part of the 59-year-old bridge’s multi-phase rehabilitation. The first phase, expected to run through the middle of next year, includes painting, lower deck replacement, and some steel replacement.

Sherman Minton Renewal Project spokesperson Andrea Brady said this most recent closure is to let new pieces of the deck cure in the wet weather.

“There’s nuances, of course, in a construction project like this,” Brady said. “It just has to have enough time to dry out because new concrete has been poured.”

Brady also said commuters have adjusted well to previous temporary closures.

“So a lot of folks are adjusting their morning and afternoon commute if they need to,” Brady said. “Just leave a little bit earlier or time that in such a way that gives them some flexibility.”

The bridge carries about 70,000 drivers across the Ohio River every day, and the rehabilitation project is expected to add 30 years to the life of the bridge.

The SMRP plan says they expect 54 of the projected 843 days of work will have lanes closed in one direction. Traffic should be able to cross both ways for about 95% of the construction time.

