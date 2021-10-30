Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Wrong way crash seriously injures two people on I-65

A woman was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-65 when she hit another car...
A woman was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-65 when she hit another car around 4:30 a.m.(TRIMARC)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two drivers were sent to the hospital after a head-on collision early Saturday morning.

A woman was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-65 near the Eastern Parkway exit around 4:30 a.m. when she hit another car, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Aaron Ellis.

The woman was removed from her car by emergency responders. Both her and the man she hit driving were taken to University of Louisville Hospital with serious injuries.

Both victims are expected to survive.

LMPD officers are looking at weather and other possible causes for the collision.

It has not been determined where the woman got on to the interstate.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
1 dead in Bullitt County crash
Kentucky has the highest quit rate in the nation, as well as the second most job openings based...
Kentucky leads nation in ‘The Great Resignation’
A slew of allegations are swirling around the Glenmary subdivision over a run-down, unused golf...
Homeless encampment set up in Fern Creek subdivision prompts tense battle between HOA, developers
Two men died when a wrong-way vehicle crashed into a car on the Georgia Powers Expressway...
I-264E near Bells Lane reopened following double fatal wrong-way crash
Several parents have said they upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard High...
Many parents outraged by ‘inappropriate actions’ at Ky. high school assembly

Latest News

WAVE 6PM WEEKEND
Come See What's New at Dollywood
Building at Dollywood briefly catches fire
Boo Run
Over 400 runners participate in the 18th annual Boo Run
Check out some of the cutest members of the NICU BOO crew!
PHOTOS: Baptist Health Louisville introduces the ‘NICU BOO CREW’