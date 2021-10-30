Wrong way crash seriously injures two people on I-65

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two drivers were sent to the hospital after a head-on collision early Saturday morning.

A woman was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-65 near the Eastern Parkway exit around 4:30 a.m. when she hit another car, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Aaron Ellis.

The woman was removed from her car by emergency responders. Both her and the man she hit driving were taken to University of Louisville Hospital with serious injuries.

Both victims are expected to survive.

LMPD officers are looking at weather and other possible causes for the collision.

It has not been determined where the woman got on to the interstate.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.