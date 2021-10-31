2 killed, 2 injured in early-morning shooting on Shepherdsville Road

Support Local Businesses
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people have died and another two injured in a shooting in the Newburg neighborhood on Sunday morning.

Officers were sent to the 6200 block of Shepherdsville Road near the Circle K gas station around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.

Early investigation revealed that there was some type of argument between multiple individuals leading to two men in their 20s getting shot, police said.

The two victims were rushed to University Hospital, where one of the men’s injuries were serious in nature and required surgery.

Police later confirmed that both victims had died from their injuries.

Later in the investigation, it was determined two other individuals in their 20s were driven to the hospital with gunshot wounds in possible connection to the shooting.

Ellis said the severity of those two individuals is unknown.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. There is no word on any suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

