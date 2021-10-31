Support Local Businesses
Expert gives advice on COVID-safe Halloween

Children at a trunk or treat in the russell neighborhood
Children at a trunk or treat in the russell neighborhood(WAVE)
By James Dobson
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 1:16 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - No longer the need for candy chutes and cancelled parties, University of Louisville infection disease expert Dr. Mark Burns says vaccinated people should go enjoy trick-or-treating.

“I would say celebrate Halloween as normal as you possibly can,” Burns said. “I will say this however if you are fully vaccinated that is definitely the rule. Definitely treat it as normal. If you are unvaccinated, first of all, get vaccinated. Number two, if you’re not going to be vaccinated, make sure you wear a mask and be safe around the children.”

This advice, as the Louisville COVID dashboard shows the rate of new cases dropping for several weeks in a row. Burns added that as long as you are gathering your children outside, there should be a low risk of transmission.

“That’s the safest situation to be in, being outdoors,” Burns said. “If you’re going to be in larger groups outdoors, you still may want to spread the children out.”

If an adult is not fully vaccinated but still wants to participate in Halloween, Burns recommended wearing a mask and using gloves when giving out candy.

