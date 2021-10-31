Support Local Businesses
Father of Summer Wells arrested on DUI charges

Don Wells, the father of missing 5-year-old Summer Wells, was arrested early Sunday morning on DUI charges, according to WJHL.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Don Wells, the father of missing 5-year-old Summer Wells, was arrested early Sunday morning for driving under the influence, according to a report from WJHL.

The 56-year-old was processed just after 12 a.m. on Sunday and released later that morning. He is facing five charges; driving under the influence, open container, expired registration, improper lane usage, and violation of financial responsibility, according to a Hawkins Co. record-keeping app Mobile Patrol.

He was released on a $5,750 bond, according to Hawkins County records obtained by WJHL.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for his daughter Summer over four months ago. Her family reported last seeing the 5-year-old around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 15. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, grey shorts and she was possibly barefoot when she went missing.

On Wednesday, June 16, the TBI upgraded the Endangered Child Alert to an AMBER Alert after TBI said new information and growing concern about the well-being of Summer prompted the state-wide alert.

Don Wells invited WVLT to his home, sharing where and how he believes Summer was abducted.

Anyone with information on the disappearance of Summer is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

WVLT News has a timeline outlining the details of the case.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

