Father of Summer Wells arrested on DUI charges

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Don Wells, the father of missing 5-year-old Summer Wells, was arrested early Sunday morning for driving under the influence, according to a report from WJHL.

The 56-year-old was processed just after 12 a.m. on Sunday and released later that morning. He is facing five charges; driving under the influence, open container, expired registration, improper lane usage, and violation of financial responsibility, according to a Hawkins Co. record-keeping app Mobile Patrol.

He was released on a $5,750 bond, according to Hawkins County records obtained by WJHL.

#TNAMBERAlert: The investigation into the disappearance of Summer Wells remains ongoing.



Misinformation shared on social media about the case continues to cause problems. We are again urging the public only to share info from official sources.



MORE: https://t.co/aezCJ2Qhhm pic.twitter.com/1XbC5LwL29 — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) August 4, 2021

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for his daughter Summer over four months ago. Her family reported last seeing the 5-year-old around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 15. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, grey shorts and she was possibly barefoot when she went missing.

On Wednesday, June 16, the TBI upgraded the Endangered Child Alert to an AMBER Alert after TBI said new information and growing concern about the well-being of Summer prompted the state-wide alert.

Don Wells invited WVLT to his home, sharing where and how he believes Summer was abducted.

Anyone with information on the disappearance of Summer is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

WVLT News has a timeline outlining the details of the case.

