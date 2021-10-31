FORECAST: Partly cloudy, mild Halloween

WEATHER HEADLINES

RAIN CHANCES: Increase midweek; some snow may mix in with cold temperatures arriving

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see partly sunny skies today as temperatures warm into the upper 50s and low 60s. Temperatures for trick-or-treating this evening will sit in the 50s. Lows tumble into the 30s and low 40s overnight beneath mostly clear to partly cloudy skies.

Clouds increase tomorrow ahead of our next system. Despite the clouds, temperatures look to climb into the 50s Monday afternoon. Skies remain cloudy tomorrow night as lows slide back into the 30s and low 40s.

This week will feature a few waves of rain moving in as colder air sinks south. How these interact could lead to some snowflakes getting mixed in with the showers by Thursday and Friday. No issues with the wintry weather are expected at this time, however, a killing frost/freeze may take place to end the week.

