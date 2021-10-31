FORECAST: Perfect trick-or-treat weather

WEATHER HEADLINES

Clearing overnight

Slight shower chance late Monday night

Much cooler this week - lows near freezing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The few clouds we’ve seen on Halloween will fade during the evening hours. Skies mainly clear overnight as low temperatures fall into the lower 40s.

After a Monday morning start with some sunshine, a weak disturbance will push through during the afternoon increase clouds. Temperatures top out in the mid to upper 50s.

Cloudy skies Monday night with cooler temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Skies return to partly sunny on Tuesday with below average temperatures in the lower 50s.

Morning temperatures toward the middle and end of the week will be at or below freezing.

The cool weather lingers into the weekend. Precipitation chances are low at this point, but could be mixed with a few snowflakes at times.

