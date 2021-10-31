Gov. Andy Beshear brings back Kynect health exchange

Support Local Businesses
Gov. Andy Beshear announces return of health insurance exchange(Governor Andy Beshear)
By Maira Ansari
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentuckians will be able to once again shop for health insurance through a single website starting Monday.

Kynect is a state-based health insurance exchange that provides Kentuckians easier access to health coverage and other benefits. The official website allows for a one stop shopping experience for health insurance.

The exchange was originally launched in 2013 by then Gov. Steve Beshear as part of the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare. Beshear’s successor, former Gov. Matt Bevin, shut it down in 2016. Current Gov. Andy Beshear brought back what his father started.

Kynect allows Kentuckians to access and compare state-managed health care options, apply for coverage and complete their enrollment all on one convenient platform at kynect.ky.gov. The open enrollment is also a chance for people already enrolled in Medicaid and Medicare federally to switch to the state-based exchange.

Beshear said at least 280,000 Kentuckians lack healthcare, 45,000 of which are children. Open enrollment for Kynect runs through January 15, 2022.

