Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Man with knife stabs at least 10 on Tokyo train, starts fire

The attacker, only identified as a man in his 20s, was arrested on the spot and is being...
The attacker, only identified as a man in his 20s, was arrested on the spot and is being investigated, NHK said.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — A man brandishing a knife on a Tokyo commuter train on Sunday stabbed several passengers before setting a fire, police said.

NHK public television said at least 10 passengers were injured, including one seriously.

The attacker, only identified as a man in his 20s, was arrested on the spot and is being investigated, NHK said.

Tokyo police officials said the attack happened inside the Keio train near the Kokuryo station.

The attacker’s motive was not immediately known.

Television footage showed a number of firefighters, police officials and paramedics rescuing the passengers, many of whom escaped through train windows.

The attack was the second involving a knife on a Tokyo train in two months.

In August, the day before the Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony, a 36-year-old man stabbed 10 passengers on a commuter train in Tokyo in a random burst of violence. The suspect later told police that he wanted to attack women who looked happy.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A slew of allegations are swirling around the Glenmary subdivision over a run-down, unused golf...
Homeless encampment set up in Fern Creek subdivision prompts tense battle between HOA, developers
A woman was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-65 when she hit another car...
Wrong way crash seriously injures two people on I-65
An error in reporting Kentucky’s COVID-19 vaccinations resulted in inflated numbers, reducing...
Mistake by Kroger results in error in Kentucky’s official vaccination numbers
Kentucky has the highest quit rate in the nation, as well as the second most job openings based...
Kentucky leads nation in ‘The Great Resignation’
Several parents have said they upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard High...
Many parents outraged by ‘inappropriate actions’ at Ky. high school assembly

Latest News

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor...
G-20 leaders make commitments on climate neutrality, coal financing
The Amber Alert issued for Brianna Rodriguez has been canceled.
Amber Alert for missing Washington girl canceled
Officers were sent to the 6200 block of Shepherdsville Road near the Circle K gas station...
LMPD: 4 people injured in early-morning shooting on Shepherdsville Road
The flags of Britain and the U.N. stand next to each other in the conference room before the...
‘Last, best hope’: UN climate summit opens in Glasgow