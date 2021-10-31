Pedestrian killed after being hit by two cars

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are searching for a driver who hit a man and drove off.

LMPD says it happened around 8 pm Saturday night.

The person was hit near the Intersection of Louis Coleman Jr Drive and Broadway.

Police say the person was hit and the vehicle fled.

A second vehicle then hit the person. The second driver stayed at the scene.

The victim was taken to UofL for their injuries but died. Their name hasn’t been released yet.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.