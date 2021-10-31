Support Local Businesses
Pedestrian killed after being hit by two cars

Generic Police Lights
Generic Police Lights(123RF)
By Brett Martin
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 1:21 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are searching for a driver who hit a man and drove off.

LMPD says it happened around 8 pm Saturday night.

The person was hit near the Intersection of Louis Coleman Jr Drive and Broadway.

Police say the person was hit and the vehicle fled.

A second vehicle then hit the person. The second driver stayed at the scene.

The victim was taken to UofL for their injuries but died. Their name hasn’t been released yet.

