Turnovers Doom #12 Kentucky at Mississippi State

Coach Mark Stoops holds his pre-Chattanooga news conference on Sep. 13, 2021.
(John Lowe/WYMT)
By Kendrick Haskins
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
STARKVILLE, MS. (WAVE) - Mississippi State scored 14 points off of four Kentucky turnovers to beat the No. 12 Cats 31-17 on Saturday night.

The Bulldogs forced Will Levis into three interceptions and a lost fumble. They turned a third-quarter fumble and interception into consecutive touchdowns to put the game out of reach.

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers set an SEC record by completing 92% of his passes — 36 of 39 — for 344 yards and a touchdown as the Bulldogs won their second consecutive game.

Levis was 17 of 28 for 150 yards and the Wildcats managed just 66 yards rushing.

“We didn’t match the intensity. I felt like we got pushed around,” Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said. “We were not able to run the ball. They ran the ball. They made competitive plays, approached, outcoached us, outplayed us in every area. So overall, just a very deflating defeat.”

