Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

‘Who would take costumes?’ Halloween ensembles stolen from Lexington organization

Caring Costumes, a Lexington organization dedicated to donating Halloween costumes to those in...
Caring Costumes, a Lexington organization dedicated to donating Halloween costumes to those in need, was burglarized.(WKYT)
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Caring Costumes, a Lexington organization dedicated to donating Halloween costumes to those in need, was burglarized.

Shortly after their costume fair at William Wells Brown Community Center, co-founder Kathy Phillips said boxes and boxes of costumes were stolen.

“We load them up in our car, we take them to the costume fair, the children come through and pick out their costume, and then we have a lot of leftover costumes that we just store and put away for next year,” she said.

Annual Halloween costume giveaway back for trick-or-treaters after COVID-19

Phillips said a caravan of cars full of costumes went back to her house following the fair. It’s where she and Robin Anderson, also a co-founder, store everything.

“Several boxes made it to the basement, but several boxes we just left in the garage,” Phillips said.

She said she realized something was wrong while working on a costume request.

“I was looking for a specific size, couldn’t find it, and I was like, ‘Where are the new costumes?’”

She said she walked out to her garage and the spot where boxes upon boxes full of new costumes sat was empty.

Phillips said someone broke in. She said those accessories and outfits could’ve gone to homes who needed them.

“I hope someone’s wearing those costumes tonight, to be quite honest,” she said.

The moms behind Caring Costumes said they’re not letting the burglar steal their Halloween spirit.

“People are going back out there and talking to their friends and collecting more costumes, so we’re trying to restock, get our costume boxes full again,” Phillips said.

They’re taking a sour trick and turning it around to be a sweet treat for someone else.

Phillips encourages everyone to consider donating their costumes after they’ve worn them. Caring Costumes is also requesting donations from stores with leftover inventory.

The pair will pick up, clean, care for and give away the outfits to children who really need them.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A slew of allegations are swirling around the Glenmary subdivision over a run-down, unused golf...
Homeless encampment set up in Fern Creek subdivision prompts tense battle between HOA, developers
A woman was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-65 when she hit another car...
Wrong way crash seriously injures two people on I-65
An error in reporting Kentucky’s COVID-19 vaccinations resulted in inflated numbers, reducing...
Mistake by Kroger results in error in Kentucky’s official vaccination numbers
Kentucky has the highest quit rate in the nation, as well as the second most job openings based...
Kentucky leads nation in ‘The Great Resignation’
Officers were sent to the 6200 block of Shepherdsville Road near the Circle K gas station...
2 killed, 2 injured in early-morning shooting on Shepherdsville Road

Latest News

Touchdown Friday Night 2021 season
POLL: Vote for this week’s TDFN Player of the Week
Not only will it be a significant change for large distilleries, but even smaller local ones.
EU, US announce agreement to remove tariffs on Kentucky Bourbon
Investigators with the El Paso County Sheriff’s office confirm at least one person is dead...
4 dead in apparent murder-suicide after 911 call for help at home in El Paso County
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
Father of Summer Wells arrested on DUI charges
7-year-old Missouri boy dies after falling off hayride