2 Owensboro High School dancers invited to perform in Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade

Left: Aubrey Self. Right: Ella Rose Carter.
Left: Aubrey Self. Right: Ella Rose Carter.(Owensboro Public Schools)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Two dancers on Owensboro High School Dance Team were selected to perform in the Annual Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Officials with Owensboro Public Schools say Aubrey Self and Ella Rose Carter were selected along with more than 500 junior high and high school cheerleaders and dancers from across the U.S.

Officials say those invited to perform in the parade are cheerleading and dance All-Americans selected from Varsity Spirit camps from around the country.

According to a press release, the dancers will perform alongside massive floats and giant balloons as the 2021 Dunkin’ Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade makes its way through historic Philadelphia.

Officials say Self and Carter earned the All-America title during a tryout. They say only the top 10% of the cheerleaders and dancers who attend Varsity Spirit camps receive the All-American title and get the chance to march in the parade.

