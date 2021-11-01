Support Local Businesses
2-time Kentucky Derby jockey identified as pedestrian killed on I-64

Jose M. Mena Rodriguez, 34, of Louisville, was killed Oct. 31, 2021 after being hit by a vehicle on Interstate 64 in Jeffersontown. Rodriguez was a jockey who rode twice in the Kentucky Derby under his professional name of Miguel Mena.(Source: Churchill Downs)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - The pedestrian killed on Interstate 64 Sunday night was a jockey who had two mounts in the Kentucky Derby.

Jose M. Mena Rodriguez, 34, of Louisville, died from blunt force injuries. The death is being called an accident.

Rodriguez, who rode professionally as Miguel Mena, was aboard Backtalk in the 2010 Run for the Roses, finishing 20th, and guided Necker Island to a 9th place finish in the 2020 Debry.

Rodriguez was on westbound I-64 between Blankenbaker Parkway and Hurstbourne Parkway near the 16 mile marker when he was hit around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Jeffersontown police have not said why Rodriguez was on the interstate, but have said no charges are pending.

